Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24261 Via Madrugada

24261 via Madrugada · No Longer Available
Location

24261 via Madrugada, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
Large and Spacious Madrid home in Mission Viejo features 3 bedrooms PLUS Loft, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage with 2400 SF. Loft has been used as 4th bedroom, or use as office/den. Scraped ceilings, Granite counters in kitchen opens to family room. This home has two Fireplaces, one in the family room and a second fireplace in the Master Bedroom. All bedrooms on second level. Lot is 6600 SF, backyard has large patio cover and Firepit. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo privileges, shopping, entertainment, close to freeway and toll roads, award winning schools in the Capistrano Unified School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24261 Via Madrugada have any available units?
24261 Via Madrugada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24261 Via Madrugada have?
Some of 24261 Via Madrugada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24261 Via Madrugada currently offering any rent specials?
24261 Via Madrugada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24261 Via Madrugada pet-friendly?
No, 24261 Via Madrugada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24261 Via Madrugada offer parking?
Yes, 24261 Via Madrugada offers parking.
Does 24261 Via Madrugada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24261 Via Madrugada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24261 Via Madrugada have a pool?
No, 24261 Via Madrugada does not have a pool.
Does 24261 Via Madrugada have accessible units?
No, 24261 Via Madrugada does not have accessible units.
Does 24261 Via Madrugada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24261 Via Madrugada has units with dishwashers.
Does 24261 Via Madrugada have units with air conditioning?
No, 24261 Via Madrugada does not have units with air conditioning.
