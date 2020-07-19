24261 Via Madrugada

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit garage

Large and Spacious Madrid home in Mission Viejo features 3 bedrooms PLUS Loft, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage with 2400 SF. Loft has been used as 4th bedroom, or use as office/den. Scraped ceilings, Granite counters in kitchen opens to family room. This home has two Fireplaces, one in the family room and a second fireplace in the Master Bedroom. All bedrooms on second level. Lot is 6600 SF, backyard has large patio cover and Firepit. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo privileges, shopping, entertainment, close to freeway and toll roads, award winning schools in the Capistrano Unified School district.