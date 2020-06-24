All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

23721 Calle Ganador

23721 Calle Ganador · No Longer Available
Location

23721 Calle Ganador, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY-SINGLE LEVEL HOME! Backyard is an Entertainer's Delight!
This charming single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is located in the Saddleback School District of Mission Viejo. It As you arrive to this well laid out 3 Bed, 2 Bath single family residence you are greeted with a beautifully landscaped front yard, an open kitchen/ living room with a cozy fireplace. The living room is light and bright with skylights. The guest bath has a tub/shower combo and updated countertop. The master has been completely remodeled and features a walk in shower. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining or the ultimate home for your 4 legged family members. Lake Mission Viejo membership is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23721 Calle Ganador have any available units?
23721 Calle Ganador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23721 Calle Ganador have?
Some of 23721 Calle Ganador's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23721 Calle Ganador currently offering any rent specials?
23721 Calle Ganador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23721 Calle Ganador pet-friendly?
No, 23721 Calle Ganador is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23721 Calle Ganador offer parking?
Yes, 23721 Calle Ganador offers parking.
Does 23721 Calle Ganador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23721 Calle Ganador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23721 Calle Ganador have a pool?
No, 23721 Calle Ganador does not have a pool.
Does 23721 Calle Ganador have accessible units?
No, 23721 Calle Ganador does not have accessible units.
Does 23721 Calle Ganador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23721 Calle Ganador has units with dishwashers.
Does 23721 Calle Ganador have units with air conditioning?
No, 23721 Calle Ganador does not have units with air conditioning.
