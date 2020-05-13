23022 Via San Juan

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great starter home! - Please complete the renter profile on our website (thebrandpm.com) to reserve your spot and receive the time of showing. Follow link here - https://www.thebrandpm.com/renter-profile



Great starter home! This 3Bed, 2Bath, 2Car single family one story home sits on a corner lot on a cut-de-sac street. Conveniently located from shopping and the 5 Fwy. New paint Swiss-Coffee paint throughout the home, new vinyl faux wood flooring and carpet, new quartz counter top, new stainless steel kitchen sink, new electric range, BRAND NEW AC SYSTEM with dual-pane energy efficient windows to keep this quaint home warm and cool during the seasons. A new gardener was just hired and the landscape in the backyard is being worked on. Small quiet pets allowed.



(RLNE5285366)