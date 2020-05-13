All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

23022 Via San Juan

23022 Via San Juan · No Longer Available
Location

23022 Via San Juan, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great starter home! - Please complete the renter profile on our website (thebrandpm.com) to reserve your spot and receive the time of showing. Follow link here - https://www.thebrandpm.com/renter-profile

Great starter home! This 3Bed, 2Bath, 2Car single family one story home sits on a corner lot on a cut-de-sac street. Conveniently located from shopping and the 5 Fwy. New paint Swiss-Coffee paint throughout the home, new vinyl faux wood flooring and carpet, new quartz counter top, new stainless steel kitchen sink, new electric range, BRAND NEW AC SYSTEM with dual-pane energy efficient windows to keep this quaint home warm and cool during the seasons. A new gardener was just hired and the landscape in the backyard is being worked on. Small quiet pets allowed.

(RLNE5285366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23022 Via San Juan have any available units?
23022 Via San Juan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23022 Via San Juan have?
Some of 23022 Via San Juan's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23022 Via San Juan currently offering any rent specials?
23022 Via San Juan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23022 Via San Juan pet-friendly?
Yes, 23022 Via San Juan is pet friendly.
Does 23022 Via San Juan offer parking?
No, 23022 Via San Juan does not offer parking.
Does 23022 Via San Juan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23022 Via San Juan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23022 Via San Juan have a pool?
No, 23022 Via San Juan does not have a pool.
Does 23022 Via San Juan have accessible units?
No, 23022 Via San Juan does not have accessible units.
Does 23022 Via San Juan have units with dishwashers?
No, 23022 Via San Juan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23022 Via San Juan have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23022 Via San Juan has units with air conditioning.

