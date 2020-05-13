23022 Via San Juan

Amenities
Great starter home! - Please complete the renter profile on our website (thebrandpm.com) to reserve your spot and receive the time of showing. Follow link here - https://www.thebrandpm.com/renter-profile
Great starter home! This 3Bed, 2Bath, 2Car single family one story home sits on a corner lot on a cut-de-sac street. Conveniently located from shopping and the 5 Fwy. New paint Swiss-Coffee paint throughout the home, new vinyl faux wood flooring and carpet, new quartz counter top, new stainless steel kitchen sink, new electric range, BRAND NEW AC SYSTEM with dual-pane energy efficient windows to keep this quaint home warm and cool during the seasons. A new gardener was just hired and the landscape in the backyard is being worked on. Small quiet pets allowed.
(RLNE5285366)