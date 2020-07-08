22651 Teakwood

Amenities

Exceptional pool home in prestigious, guard-gated Canyon Crest! Situated on a single-loaded culdesac, this beautifully-maintained home has four bedrooms upstairs, including one larger room that would be an ideal bonus room. Master suite has dual walk-in cedar closets and a huge, newly refinished deck with a view. Downstairs bedroom is next to a full bath and can be used as an office. Bright and open island kitchen is light and spacious, with white cabinets and countertops, and opens to the great room. It overlooks the tropical backyard, with a lovely pool, shallow swim step, spa, firepit and covered patio. New carpet, new stove, new interior paint, and new fixtures makes the home feel fresh and new! Conveniences include indoor laundry room, walk-in pantry, and spacious three-car garage. All the wonderful amenities of Canyon Crest are included: 24-hour security, clubhouse, lighted tennis courts, fitness center, playground, BBQ & picnic area, sport court, social events and more!