All apartments in Milpitas
Find more places like 1789 Lee Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milpitas, CA
/
1789 Lee Way
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

1789 Lee Way

1789 Lee Way · (408) 309-6094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milpitas
See all
Midtown
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1789 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA 95035
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
1789 Lee Way, Milpitas is available for rent.

Prime location(Close to newly opened Milpitas BART Station),Spectacular home with 3 Beds plus Den/Office room, 2 Full Baths and 2 car garage. Built in 2013 by Award Winning Builder D. R. Horton located in the desirable Harmony Community.

Key Features:
==========

- Unique Open Floor Plan Like Single Story Home w/ 1456+/- Sq Ft with minimum stairs. All bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen and living room on the same level.

- Bonus room can be used as office or den.

- Modern & tasteful upgrades throughout: Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter top, Large Island with sink

- Stainless Appliances, and contemporary kitchen cabinets

- Upgrades include Recessed Lights, ceiling fans, New laminate floors, Tile in bathrooms, Tankless water heater, Central A/C and Heating.

- Spacious Balcony.

Great Location:

=============

1) 5 minutes walk to VTA (light rail & bus station), Great Mall (Century theaters, Starbucks, Restaurants) & Bart station

2) 5 minutes drive to Cisco, Sandisk, Samsung & KLA-Tencor, and easy commute to many SV companies.

3) 5 minutes drive to Milpitas Square Shopping Mall (Ranch 99 Grocery store, restaurants).

4) 5 minutes drive to COSTCO.

5) Quick access to I-880, 237, I-680, Montague Expwy, Tasman Dr. & I-101.

6) 10 minutes drive to San Jose International Airport.

7) Good schools

Lease Terms:

============

1) Rent: $3600/month + $4000 security deposit (refundable) is required

2) Service included: Garbage collection bills are covered by the owner and Owner pays HOA fee.

3) Tenant pays all other utility fees (Water, Electrical, Natural Gas, Telephone, Cable & Satellite TV).

4) No subletting, no room renting, no smokers, no pets.

5) Separate application for each adult occupant

6) Prior addresses [last 5 years and contact info for all previous landlords]

7) Employment & personal references

8) 2 months' pay stubs and 2 months' bank statements

Application Terms (rental guidelines):

1) 3 x income to rent

2) 1 year lease

3) Minimum 650 FICO score

4) Good references, background check (proof of employment, income, and identity, such as two-month pay stubs, employment verification letter)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 Lee Way have any available units?
1789 Lee Way has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milpitas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milpitas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1789 Lee Way have?
Some of 1789 Lee Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 Lee Way currently offering any rent specials?
1789 Lee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 Lee Way pet-friendly?
No, 1789 Lee Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 1789 Lee Way offer parking?
Yes, 1789 Lee Way offers parking.
Does 1789 Lee Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1789 Lee Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 Lee Way have a pool?
No, 1789 Lee Way does not have a pool.
Does 1789 Lee Way have accessible units?
No, 1789 Lee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 Lee Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1789 Lee Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1789 Lee Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd
Milpitas, CA 95035
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
The Edge
753 Montague Expy
Milpitas, CA 95035
Ilara
1201 S Main St
Milpitas, CA 95035
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr
Milpitas, CA 95035
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop
Milpitas, CA 95035
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue
Milpitas, CA 95035

Similar Pages

Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms
Milpitas Apartments with BalconiesMilpitas Apartments with Pools
Milpitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CAPalo Alto, CA
Union City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CATracy, CACastro Valley, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity