Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

1789 Lee Way, Milpitas is available for rent.



Prime location(Close to newly opened Milpitas BART Station),Spectacular home with 3 Beds plus Den/Office room, 2 Full Baths and 2 car garage. Built in 2013 by Award Winning Builder D. R. Horton located in the desirable Harmony Community.



Key Features:

- Unique Open Floor Plan Like Single Story Home w/ 1456+/- Sq Ft with minimum stairs. All bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen and living room on the same level.



- Bonus room can be used as office or den.



- Modern & tasteful upgrades throughout: Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter top, Large Island with sink



- Stainless Appliances, and contemporary kitchen cabinets



- Upgrades include Recessed Lights, ceiling fans, New laminate floors, Tile in bathrooms, Tankless water heater, Central A/C and Heating.



- Spacious Balcony.



Great Location:



1) 5 minutes walk to VTA (light rail & bus station), Great Mall (Century theaters, Starbucks, Restaurants) & Bart station



2) 5 minutes drive to Cisco, Sandisk, Samsung & KLA-Tencor, and easy commute to many SV companies.



3) 5 minutes drive to Milpitas Square Shopping Mall (Ranch 99 Grocery store, restaurants).



4) 5 minutes drive to COSTCO.



5) Quick access to I-880, 237, I-680, Montague Expwy, Tasman Dr. & I-101.



6) 10 minutes drive to San Jose International Airport.



7) Good schools



Lease Terms:



1) Rent: $3600/month + $4000 security deposit (refundable) is required



2) Service included: Garbage collection bills are covered by the owner and Owner pays HOA fee.



3) Tenant pays all other utility fees (Water, Electrical, Natural Gas, Telephone, Cable & Satellite TV).



4) No subletting, no room renting, no smokers, no pets.



5) Separate application for each adult occupant



6) Prior addresses [last 5 years and contact info for all previous landlords]



7) Employment & personal references



8) 2 months' pay stubs and 2 months' bank statements



Application Terms (rental guidelines):



1) 3 x income to rent



2) 1 year lease



3) Minimum 650 FICO score



4) Good references, background check (proof of employment, income, and identity, such as two-month pay stubs, employment verification letter)