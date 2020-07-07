Amenities
1789 Lee Way, Milpitas is available for rent.
Prime location(Close to newly opened Milpitas BART Station),Spectacular home with 3 Beds plus Den/Office room, 2 Full Baths and 2 car garage. Built in 2013 by Award Winning Builder D. R. Horton located in the desirable Harmony Community.
Key Features:
==========
- Unique Open Floor Plan Like Single Story Home w/ 1456+/- Sq Ft with minimum stairs. All bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen and living room on the same level.
- Bonus room can be used as office or den.
- Modern & tasteful upgrades throughout: Gourmet kitchen with Granite counter top, Large Island with sink
- Stainless Appliances, and contemporary kitchen cabinets
- Upgrades include Recessed Lights, ceiling fans, New laminate floors, Tile in bathrooms, Tankless water heater, Central A/C and Heating.
- Spacious Balcony.
Great Location:
=============
1) 5 minutes walk to VTA (light rail & bus station), Great Mall (Century theaters, Starbucks, Restaurants) & Bart station
2) 5 minutes drive to Cisco, Sandisk, Samsung & KLA-Tencor, and easy commute to many SV companies.
3) 5 minutes drive to Milpitas Square Shopping Mall (Ranch 99 Grocery store, restaurants).
4) 5 minutes drive to COSTCO.
5) Quick access to I-880, 237, I-680, Montague Expwy, Tasman Dr. & I-101.
6) 10 minutes drive to San Jose International Airport.
7) Good schools
Lease Terms:
============
1) Rent: $3600/month + $4000 security deposit (refundable) is required
2) Service included: Garbage collection bills are covered by the owner and Owner pays HOA fee.
3) Tenant pays all other utility fees (Water, Electrical, Natural Gas, Telephone, Cable & Satellite TV).
4) No subletting, no room renting, no smokers, no pets.
5) Separate application for each adult occupant
6) Prior addresses [last 5 years and contact info for all previous landlords]
7) Employment & personal references
8) 2 months' pay stubs and 2 months' bank statements
Application Terms (rental guidelines):
1) 3 x income to rent
2) 1 year lease
3) Minimum 650 FICO score
4) Good references, background check (proof of employment, income, and identity, such as two-month pay stubs, employment verification letter)