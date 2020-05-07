1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec32257e8b9bc3ab69979f7 + Welcoming great room
+ Each room has its own bathroom
+ Big Master bedroom
+ Furnished home (couch, dinnin g table etc..)
+ GE Fridge, Stove, Oven a nd Microwave
+ Whirlpool Washer and Dryer
+ Has many upgrades, two car garage
+ Next to a new elementary school - you can look at the school from your balcony.
+ 2 mins to freeway 880
+ 5 mins to freeway 680
+ Close to Great Mall Shopping Center, public park, VTA, Light-Rail & Future Bart Station!
New 3 bedrooms, 3 bath town hom e with 1612 square feet in of the most elite neighborhoods.
There is an open-concept living/great room attched with kitchen and dining area. The house has high ceilings , recessed dimmer lights and dual pane windows with Gruber Shutter for the elegant look. Upgraded granite countertops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and center island.
$244/month HOA
(RLNE5797240)