1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec32257e8b9bc3ab69979f7 + Welcoming great room

+ Each room has its own bathroom

+ Big Master bedroom

+ Furnished home (couch, dinnin g table etc..)

+ GE Fridge, Stove, Oven a nd Microwave

+ Whirlpool Washer and Dryer

+ Has many upgrades, two car garage

+ Next to a new elementary school - you can look at the school from your balcony.

+ 2 mins to freeway 880

+ 5 mins to freeway 680

+ Close to Great Mall Shopping Center, public park, VTA, Light-Rail & Future Bart Station!



New 3 bedrooms, 3 bath town hom e with 1612 square feet in of the most elite neighborhoods.

There is an open-concept living/great room attched with kitchen and dining area. The house has high ceilings , recessed dimmer lights and dual pane windows with Gruber Shutter for the elegant look. Upgraded granite countertops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and center island.

$244/month HOA



(RLNE5797240)