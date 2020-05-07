All apartments in Milpitas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035

1709 Lee Way · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA 95035
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 3.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec32257e8b9bc3ab69979f7 + Welcoming great room
+ Each room has its own bathroom
+ Big Master bedroom
+ Furnished home (couch, dinnin g table etc..)
+ GE Fridge, Stove, Oven a nd Microwave
+ Whirlpool Washer and Dryer
+ Has many upgrades, two car garage
+ Next to a new elementary school - you can look at the school from your balcony.
+ 2 mins to freeway 880
+ 5 mins to freeway 680
+ Close to Great Mall Shopping Center, public park, VTA, Light-Rail & Future Bart Station!

New 3 bedrooms, 3 bath town hom e with 1612 square feet in of the most elite neighborhoods.
There is an open-concept living/great room attched with kitchen and dining area. The house has high ceilings , recessed dimmer lights and dual pane windows with Gruber Shutter for the elegant look. Upgraded granite countertops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and center island.
$244/month HOA

(RLNE5797240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have any available units?
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have?
Some of 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does offer parking.
Does 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have a pool?
Yes, 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 has a pool.
Does 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have accessible units?
No, 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035 does not have units with air conditioning.
