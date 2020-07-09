Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great place to live! - Property Id: 304299



+ Welcoming great room + Each room has its own bathroom + Big Master bedroom + Furnished home (couch, dining table etc..) + GE Fridge, Stove, Oven and Microwave + Whirlpool Washer and Dryer + Has many upgrades, two car garage + Next to a new elementary school - you can look at the school from your balcony. + 2 mins to freeway 880 + 5 mins to freeway 680 + Close to Great Mall Shopping Center, public park, VTA, Light-Rail & Future Bart Station! New 3 bedrooms, 3 bath town hom e with 1612 square feet in of the most elite neighborhoods. There is an open-concept living/great room attched with kitchen and dining area. The house has high ceilings , recessed dimmer lights and dual pane windows with Gruber Shutter for the elegant look. Upgraded granite countertops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and center island. $244/month HOA

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1709-lee-way-milpitas-ca/304299

Property Id 304299



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5944581)