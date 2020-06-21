All apartments in Menlo Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

810 Monte Rosa Drive

810 Monte Rosa Drive · (650) 847-4376 ext. 376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 Monte Rosa Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Height

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 810 Monte Rosa Drive · Avail. Jul 8

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
810 Monte Rosa Drive Available 07/08/20 Spacious Home in Sharon Heights! - Inquiry about current special!

This beautiful home is fully renovated with a total of six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Located in great Sharon Heights neighborhood. Near Stanford campus, Sand Hill Road and Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. The house is a short drive away from highway 280. Walking distance to Safeway, CVS, Starbucks, Sand Hill Road and SLAC shuttle bus to Stanford campus.

Three bedrooms are master suites with their own bathrooms and lots of closet space. All rooms are wired for ethernet and cable TV. The kitchen has an open floor plan with a smooth transition into the living room. The house has a two car garage, one covered carport space and enough space for four more parking spots.

Some additional features include:
-New windows.
-Stainless steel kitchen appliances.
-New carpet and refinished hardwood floors.
-New front load washer and dryer in garage.
-New interior paint.

Perspective tenant to confirm with local school district.

Minimum 12 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

No smoking and no pets are allowed.

If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.

This property is professionally managed by Wilbur Properties
DRE #00823559

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3216835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Monte Rosa Drive have any available units?
810 Monte Rosa Drive has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 Monte Rosa Drive have?
Some of 810 Monte Rosa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Monte Rosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
810 Monte Rosa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Monte Rosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 810 Monte Rosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 810 Monte Rosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 810 Monte Rosa Drive does offer parking.
Does 810 Monte Rosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Monte Rosa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Monte Rosa Drive have a pool?
No, 810 Monte Rosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 810 Monte Rosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 810 Monte Rosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Monte Rosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Monte Rosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Monte Rosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Monte Rosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
