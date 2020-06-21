Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

810 Monte Rosa Drive Available 07/08/20 Spacious Home in Sharon Heights! - Inquiry about current special!



This beautiful home is fully renovated with a total of six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Located in great Sharon Heights neighborhood. Near Stanford campus, Sand Hill Road and Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club. The house is a short drive away from highway 280. Walking distance to Safeway, CVS, Starbucks, Sand Hill Road and SLAC shuttle bus to Stanford campus.



Three bedrooms are master suites with their own bathrooms and lots of closet space. All rooms are wired for ethernet and cable TV. The kitchen has an open floor plan with a smooth transition into the living room. The house has a two car garage, one covered carport space and enough space for four more parking spots.



Some additional features include:

-New windows.

-Stainless steel kitchen appliances.

-New carpet and refinished hardwood floors.

-New front load washer and dryer in garage.

-New interior paint.



Perspective tenant to confirm with local school district.



Minimum 12 month lease. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.



No smoking and no pets are allowed.



If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.



This property is professionally managed by Wilbur Properties

DRE #00823559



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3216835)