/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
248 Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,317
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Sharon Height
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,064
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,187
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,499
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,210
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
Contact for Availability
University South
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
101 Alma ST 405
101 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1662 sqft
Fabulous condominium home with serene park-like views in prime Downtown Palo Alto. Spacious, open floor plan boasts generous Living, Family and Dining areas. Two master bedrooms plus third bedroom (or office) and full hall bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood
96 Parkwood Drive
96 Parkwood Drive, Atherton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3400 sqft
Luxury Atherton Home on Huge Lot - Come see this stunning home with extensive grounds! On an almost 1 acre lot in the Lindendwood neighborhood, this modern home blends luxury upgrades with outdoor living.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University South
651 Forest Avenue
651 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
Spacious Two Level, Two Bedroom Condo - This spacious two level condo has a private backyard, balcony off of the master bedroom and community pool! Recently updated kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors and underground parking garage with direct access
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Menlo Oaks
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
University South
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
24 Units Available
San Antonio
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,446
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
49 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
95 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
25 Units Available
San Antonio
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,289
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
45 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,215
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,561
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
San Antonio
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,590
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Shoreline West
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
25 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,587
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
72 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,645
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,940
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
51 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Similar Pages
Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMenlo Park 3 BedroomsMenlo Park Accessible ApartmentsMenlo Park Apartments with Balcony
Menlo Park Apartments with GarageMenlo Park Apartments with GymMenlo Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMenlo Park Apartments with ParkingMenlo Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CA