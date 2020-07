Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court yoga accessible on-site laundry car charging internet access pool table sauna

Up to 5 WEEKS FREE on newly renovated floor plans. Be the first to live in our brand new apartments!



Sharon Green Menlo Park offers more space for the way you live today. Bright open floor plans designed with comfort and style in mind, large private patios and balconies, plenty of room for a home office, and indoor-outdoor amenity spaces situated on 16 acres of parkland.



Our new Clubhouse includes an open-air Fitness Center, Patio Lounge with BBQs, Pizza Oven and (coming soon) a Resort-Style Pool. Additional amenity spaces include Dining Pavilions, Children’s Adventure Play Area, Tennis/Basketball Courts, and enclosed Dog Area. Our community stays connected though exclusive events and activities (currently offered virtually), including yoga, fitness classes, wine tasting events and mixology classes. All in one of the Bay Area’s most prestigious neighborhoods for work, school and play.



Meet us virtually! Schedule a Virtual Tour today. Online Application and Digital Leasing ava