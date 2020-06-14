Apartment List
/
CA
/
menlo park
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

172 Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Menlo Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,234
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,107
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,128
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,205
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,299
945 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
101 Alma ST 405
101 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1662 sqft
Fabulous condominium home with serene park-like views in prime Downtown Palo Alto. Spacious, open floor plan boasts generous Living, Family and Dining areas. Two master bedrooms plus third bedroom (or office) and full hall bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
University South
1 Unit Available
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
978 Haven Avenue
978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1078 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Menlo Park
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Moffett-Whisman
40 Units Available
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,364
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Redwood Shores
20 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,746
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,902
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
11 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,880
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,010
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
69 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$3,027
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Newark
18 Units Available
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,521
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,245
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Acres
8 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Redwood Shores
13 Units Available
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,754
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Centennial
61 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,885
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1272 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,680
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
City Guide for Menlo Park, CA

Conveniently located between San Francisco on the north and Palo Alto on the south.

Menlo Park is a tree-lined town with a total population of about 32,000. Interested in this 17.4 square mile town? Let’s find you a new crib.

Having trouble with Craigslist Menlo Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Menlo Park, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Menlo Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMenlo Park 3 BedroomsMenlo Park Accessible Apartments
Menlo Park Apartments with BalconyMenlo Park Apartments with GarageMenlo Park Apartments with GymMenlo Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMenlo Park Apartments with Parking
Menlo Park Apartments with PoolMenlo Park Apartments with Washer-DryerMenlo Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsMenlo Park Furnished ApartmentsMenlo Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CA
Gilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMorgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sharon Height
Downtown Menlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco