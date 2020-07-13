/
pet friendly apartments
251 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
13 Units Available
Downtown Menlo Park
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,630
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,317
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Sharon Height
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,064
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,187
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Buckthorn Way
115 Buckthorn Way, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
2500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Willows
1918 Menalto Avenue
1918 Menalto Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3000 sqft
House Available 08/01/20 Stunning totally renovated multi-level 3000 sq.ft family home on an 8500 sq.ft lot. Sunny open floor plan with lots of windows overlooking landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sharon Height
20 Campo Bello Court
20 Campo Bello Court, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1990 sqft
20 Campo Bello Court Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Crafted 4 Bed/2 bath home in Menlo Park - Great Schools - Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious west Menlo Park, this sophisticated single-story residence is quite impressive with an
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,210
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
5 Units Available
Downtown North
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
539 Lytton Avenue
539 Lytton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath Downtown Palo Alto 1 Block to University - This upstairs downtown Palo Alto apartment features over 1100 square feet of living space in a quiet four-unit building. One of the best locations in downtown Palo Alto.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Community Center
1302 Channing Ave
1302 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2206 sqft
Gorgeous Community Center, 5BD, 3BA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Fair Oaks
420 6th Ave.
420 6th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1100 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home In Menlo Park - We are proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a tree lined street in Menlo Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
1437 East Bayshore Road
1437 E Bayshore Rd, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,849
1000 sqft
Urban Living Near Facebook/Amazon - Newly renovated urban oasis located on a major frontage road atop a mixed-use building with a neighborhood grocery and pizza parlor below.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2150 Clarke Ave.
2150 Clarke Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,280
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3bd/2ba+ studio, August move in special! - Property Id: 5851 August move in Special -$1000 first month, sign at least one year lease!! Come see this charming house and call it your home!! Totally remodeled & upgraded
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Community Center
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
University South
1226 Middlefield Rd
1226 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,450
1800 sqft
Available 07/22/20 Charming single family home with character, convenience and privacy in North Palo Alto. Hardwood floors, coved ceilings, mature landscape all add to the charm of this lovely home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Palo Alto
2330 University Avenue #180
2330 University Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
981 sqft
2330 University Avenue #180 Available 08/01/20 2br/2ba Luxurious modern condo unit in a gated community. - 2br/2ba Luxurious modern condo unit in a gated community. Available December 9th.
Results within 5 miles of Menlo Park
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
24 Units Available
San Antonio
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,446
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
49 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,740
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
95 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
13 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
