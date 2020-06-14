/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
203 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Menlo Park
16 Units Available
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,330
591 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,234
810 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,499
675 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Palo Alto
11 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
387 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
331 Poe St Unit #4
331 Poe St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
4 Corners
1 Unit Available
731 Weeks St
731 Weeks Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
700 sqft
PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Community Center
1 Unit Available
722 Channing AVE
722 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
600 sqft
1BR apt close-in to downtown PA.Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors. Open, light, and quiet $2,795/ mo plus separate storage room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
829 Donohoe St
829 Donohoe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1950 sqft
One bedroom available in a Stylish & spacious three-story, 4 bedroom home located in East Palo Alto. It is an en suite with tons of storage space and as big as a studio apartment and has a lot of privacy because its the only room on that floor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
210 Bryant Street
210 Bryant Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
650 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 1 Car Private Parking Space; Monthly rent: $3495.00; IMRID9678
Results within 5 miles of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Newark
18 Units Available
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,266
687 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
840 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,810
831 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Centennial
61 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,885
777 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Redwood Oaks
14 Units Available
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,005
638 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
21 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Redwood Shores
20 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,746
690 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
11 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
818 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,004
750 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
67 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,025
708 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Moffett-Whisman
40 Units Available
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,364
795 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
Similar Pages
Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMenlo Park 3 BedroomsMenlo Park Accessible Apartments
Menlo Park Apartments with BalconyMenlo Park Apartments with GarageMenlo Park Apartments with GymMenlo Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMenlo Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CA