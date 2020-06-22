All apartments in Menlo Park
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:04 AM

660 Roble Ave

660 Roble Avenue · (650) 771-1745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

660 Roble Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Downtown Menlo Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
parking
The base rent is 2,195 per month with a special summer discount of $100 per month. The lease must begin on or before 7/1/2020. 1-year lease required.

Another unit on 1st floor is available at the beginning of July, $2,195 per month. Pictures upon request.
Please email to arrange showings.

- Non Smoking Unit
- 2nd Floor
- Premium Windows
- Hardwood Floor
- Remodeled kitchen and bathroom.
- Storage and Carport.
- Washer and Dryer Available on the Premises (Free of Charge)
- Owner pays the garbage, water, and hot water.
- 12-month Lease Required.

Safe and Convenient Location:
- Walking to: Downtown, Caltrain station, and Shopping
- Driving: Stanford University (6-min) and Sand Hill Rd (6-min)
- A bunch of grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants within 10-min walking distance
Please e-mail to make an appointment

** Personal items in the pictures are not included **
** The rent is based on single occupancy. Additional fee required for 2nd tenant. **
** Additional pet deposit and fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Roble Ave have any available units?
660 Roble Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Menlo Park, CA.
What amenities does 660 Roble Ave have?
Some of 660 Roble Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Roble Ave currently offering any rent specials?
660 Roble Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Roble Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Roble Ave is pet friendly.
Does 660 Roble Ave offer parking?
Yes, 660 Roble Ave does offer parking.
Does 660 Roble Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Roble Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Roble Ave have a pool?
No, 660 Roble Ave does not have a pool.
Does 660 Roble Ave have accessible units?
No, 660 Roble Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Roble Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Roble Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Roble Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Roble Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
