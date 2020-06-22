660 Roble Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated coffee bar

The base rent is 2,195 per month with a special summer discount of $100 per month. The lease must begin on or before 7/1/2020. 1-year lease required.



Another unit on 1st floor is available at the beginning of July, $2,195 per month. Pictures upon request.

Please email to arrange showings.



- Non Smoking Unit

- 2nd Floor

- Premium Windows

- Hardwood Floor

- Remodeled kitchen and bathroom.

- Storage and Carport.

- Washer and Dryer Available on the Premises (Free of Charge)

- Owner pays the garbage, water, and hot water.

- 12-month Lease Required.



Safe and Convenient Location:

- Walking to: Downtown, Caltrain station, and Shopping

- Driving: Stanford University (6-min) and Sand Hill Rd (6-min)

- A bunch of grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants within 10-min walking distance

Please e-mail to make an appointment



** Personal items in the pictures are not included **

** The rent is based on single occupancy. Additional fee required for 2nd tenant. **

** Additional pet deposit and fee required.