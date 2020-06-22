660 Roble Ave

Amenities
The base rent is 2,195 per month with a special summer discount of $100 per month. The lease must begin on or before 7/1/2020. 1-year lease required.
Another unit on 1st floor is available at the beginning of July, $2,195 per month. Pictures upon request.
Please email to arrange showings.
- Non Smoking Unit
- 2nd Floor
- Premium Windows
- Hardwood Floor
- Remodeled kitchen and bathroom.
- Storage and Carport.
- Washer and Dryer Available on the Premises (Free of Charge)
- Owner pays the garbage, water, and hot water.
- 12-month Lease Required.
Safe and Convenient Location:
- Walking to: Downtown, Caltrain station, and Shopping
- Driving: Stanford University (6-min) and Sand Hill Rd (6-min)
- A bunch of grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants within 10-min walking distance
** Personal items in the pictures are not included **
** The rent is based on single occupancy. Additional fee required for 2nd tenant. **
** Additional pet deposit and fee required.