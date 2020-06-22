All apartments in Menlo Park
Find more places like 270 Gloria Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menlo Park, CA
/
270 Gloria Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

270 Gloria Circle

270 Gloria Circle · (650) 815-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menlo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

270 Gloria Circle, Menlo Park, CA 94025
South of Seminary-Vintage Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 270 Gloria Circle · Avail. Jul 1

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
270 Gloria Circle Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Menlo Park - Coming soon for July 1st, 2020!

Don't miss this 4 bed/3 bath luxury home in the heart of Menlo Park! Dramatic ceilings accent the open concept kitchen, living room, dining room, and family room combo that make up the heart of this house. Updated soft carpeting features through the bedroom wing. With its large kitchen area and plenty of common space in addition to the four bedrooms, this house speaks for itself.

This home also features:
- A backyard and porch area perfect for summer barbecues
- Two-car garage with plenty of storage space even if you don't have the cars to fill it!
- Washer/dryer with full laundry room.

We are offering a 12 month lease to qualified applicants. Security deposit equivalent to one months' rent. Pets allowed with security deposit equal to 1.5 months' rent, no smoking. Currently occupied, please do not disturb.

Managed by Wilbur Properties
BRE #00823559

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4068221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Gloria Circle have any available units?
270 Gloria Circle has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 Gloria Circle have?
Some of 270 Gloria Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Gloria Circle currently offering any rent specials?
270 Gloria Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Gloria Circle pet-friendly?
No, 270 Gloria Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 270 Gloria Circle offer parking?
Yes, 270 Gloria Circle does offer parking.
Does 270 Gloria Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 Gloria Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Gloria Circle have a pool?
No, 270 Gloria Circle does not have a pool.
Does 270 Gloria Circle have accessible units?
No, 270 Gloria Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Gloria Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Gloria Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Gloria Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Gloria Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 270 Gloria Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr
Menlo Park, CA 94025

Similar Pages

Menlo Park 1 BedroomsMenlo Park 2 Bedrooms
Menlo Park 3 BedroomsMenlo Park Apartments with Parking
Menlo Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CA
Gilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMorgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sharon Height
Downtown Menlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity