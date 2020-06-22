Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

270 Gloria Circle Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Menlo Park - Coming soon for July 1st, 2020!



Don't miss this 4 bed/3 bath luxury home in the heart of Menlo Park! Dramatic ceilings accent the open concept kitchen, living room, dining room, and family room combo that make up the heart of this house. Updated soft carpeting features through the bedroom wing. With its large kitchen area and plenty of common space in addition to the four bedrooms, this house speaks for itself.



This home also features:

- A backyard and porch area perfect for summer barbecues

- Two-car garage with plenty of storage space even if you don't have the cars to fill it!

- Washer/dryer with full laundry room.



We are offering a 12 month lease to qualified applicants. Security deposit equivalent to one months' rent. Pets allowed with security deposit equal to 1.5 months' rent, no smoking. Currently occupied, please do not disturb.



Managed by Wilbur Properties

BRE #00823559



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4068221)