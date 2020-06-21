All apartments in Menlo Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2449 Sharon Oaks Drive

2449 Sharon Oaks Drive · (408) 995-5900 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2449 Sharon Oaks Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Height

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Near Sand Hill and Stanford! Beautifully Remodeled! Sharon Oaks Neighborhood! - This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in the desirable Sharon Oaks neighborhood of West Menlo Park. Conveniently Located Near Sand Hill Road and Stanford University.

Nationally Recognized Schools. Las Lomitas Elementary. La Entrada Middle School. Menlo-Atherton High School.

Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Granite Countertops. Dual Pane Windows. Recessed Lighting. Plantation Shutters. Two Stories, One Bedroom and Full Bath on first floor. Dual Pane Windows. Inside Laundry. Two Car Garage. Private Backyard, Courtyard and Balcony. Community Pool and Recreation Area.

***Please note parking is only permitted in the two car garage.

Water, Garbage, Comcast Cable and HOA dues included in rent.

No Smoking. Pets Negotiable.

No Co-signers

View Virtual Tour: https://www.tourfactory.com/1017056

For more information and to apply online, visit: www.ProvidentRentals.com

Professionally Managed by
Provident Property Management
DRE #01526063

(RLNE3359117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive have any available units?
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive does offer parking.
Does 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2449 Sharon Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
