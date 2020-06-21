Amenities

2449 Sharon Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Near Sand Hill and Stanford! Beautifully Remodeled! Sharon Oaks Neighborhood! - This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in the desirable Sharon Oaks neighborhood of West Menlo Park. Conveniently Located Near Sand Hill Road and Stanford University.



Nationally Recognized Schools. Las Lomitas Elementary. La Entrada Middle School. Menlo-Atherton High School.



Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Granite Countertops. Dual Pane Windows. Recessed Lighting. Plantation Shutters. Two Stories, One Bedroom and Full Bath on first floor. Dual Pane Windows. Inside Laundry. Two Car Garage. Private Backyard, Courtyard and Balcony. Community Pool and Recreation Area.



***Please note parking is only permitted in the two car garage.



Water, Garbage, Comcast Cable and HOA dues included in rent.



No Smoking. Pets Negotiable.



No Co-signers



View Virtual Tour: https://www.tourfactory.com/1017056



For more information and to apply online, visit: www.ProvidentRentals.com



