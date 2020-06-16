29705 Maritime Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Build in 2013, 2719 sq ft, 4 bedrooms plus one loft upstairs and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. Large Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. This is a spectacular home with unique architectural design. Kitchen with large granite counters, stainless appliance, walk-in pantry and loads of cabinets, professionally landscaped for entertaining inside and out. Entire floor and stairs newly upgraded to luxury wood laminate flooring. Heritage Lakes community has a great deal to offer. Get familiar with many parks and walking trails in the surrounding. Walk to Heritage Lake. Jog around the lake shoreline in AM. Fish or borrow a pedal boat to cruise around the lake. Swim in the community pool to cool you off or watch the young ones having fun in the large splash pool. Elementary School and Middle School nearby