All apartments in Menifee
Find more places like 29705 Maritime Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Menifee, CA
/
29705 Maritime Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:46 AM

29705 Maritime Way

29705 Maritime Way · (888) 400-2513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Menifee
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29705 Maritime Way, Menifee, CA 92585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Build in 2013, 2719 sq ft, 4 bedrooms plus one loft upstairs and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. Large Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. This is a spectacular home with unique architectural design. Kitchen with large granite counters, stainless appliance, walk-in pantry and loads of cabinets, professionally landscaped for entertaining inside and out. Entire floor and stairs newly upgraded to luxury wood laminate flooring. Heritage Lakes community has a great deal to offer. Get familiar with many parks and walking trails in the surrounding. Walk to Heritage Lake. Jog around the lake shoreline in AM. Fish or borrow a pedal boat to cruise around the lake. Swim in the community pool to cool you off or watch the young ones having fun in the large splash pool. Elementary School and Middle School nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29705 Maritime Way have any available units?
29705 Maritime Way has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 29705 Maritime Way have?
Some of 29705 Maritime Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29705 Maritime Way currently offering any rent specials?
29705 Maritime Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29705 Maritime Way pet-friendly?
No, 29705 Maritime Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menifee.
Does 29705 Maritime Way offer parking?
No, 29705 Maritime Way does not offer parking.
Does 29705 Maritime Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29705 Maritime Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29705 Maritime Way have a pool?
Yes, 29705 Maritime Way has a pool.
Does 29705 Maritime Way have accessible units?
No, 29705 Maritime Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29705 Maritime Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 29705 Maritime Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29705 Maritime Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive
Menifee, CA 92584

Similar Pages

Menifee 1 BedroomsMenifee 2 Bedrooms
Menifee Apartments with BalconyMenifee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Menifee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CAPalm Desert, CA
Loma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CALadera Ranch, CARamona, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity