2 bedroom SENIOR home located in Sun City, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. Walk into the home and you are greeted with a large living area with a fireplace that connects to the kitchen. The kitchen is quaint with grey counter tops, upgraded appliances and cabinets for storage. Down the hall you will find the guest bathroom that includes a shower stall with a single sink vanity. The guest bedroom is fairly large with mirrored closet doors. The master bedroom is also large and a private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a large mirrored closet, his and her sinks with a shower/tub combo. Laundry is located inside the home with its own area that includes shelving and washer/drier hook ups. The back yard is fenced with a cemented and covered patio. This home is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 free way.