24612 Big Country Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

NEW HOME 5 BEDROOMS SOLAR - Flexible move in dates

Brand New house 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with 2 bedrooms also downstairs. A loft with 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, Upgraded flooring. Comes with solar, tankless water heater. The yard is being professionally landscape including a patio.



Audie Murphy Ranch has all its amenities including club House, pools, plunge, sports fields, tot lot, tennis, skate park, basketball court, trials for biking, walking, running off Newport in Menifee center of Interstate 15 & 215.



Schools:

Taawila & Herk Bouris Elementary

Menifee Valley Middle School

Paloma Valley High School



see the community and model house at this link:

https://audiemurphyranch.com/new-homes/tribute/residence/2782



Contact Tee 760-840-0088



(RLNE5203250)