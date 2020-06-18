24612 Big Country Drive

Amenities
NEW HOME 5 BEDROOMS SOLAR - Flexible move in dates
Brand New house 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with 2 bedrooms also downstairs. A loft with 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, Upgraded flooring. Comes with solar, tankless water heater. The yard is being professionally landscape including a patio.
Audie Murphy Ranch has all its amenities including club House, pools, plunge, sports fields, tot lot, tennis, skate park, basketball court, trials for biking, walking, running off Newport in Menifee center of Interstate 15 & 215.
Schools:
Taawila & Herk Bouris Elementary
Menifee Valley Middle School
Paloma Valley High School
see the community and model house at this link:
https://audiemurphyranch.com/new-homes/tribute/residence/2782
Contact Tee 760-840-0088
(RLNE5203250)