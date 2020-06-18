All apartments in Menifee
24612 Big Country Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:26 AM

24612 Big Country Drive

24612 Big Country Dr · (760) 840-0088
Location

24612 Big Country Dr, Menifee, CA 92584

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 24612 Big Country Drive · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2782 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
NEW HOME 5 BEDROOMS SOLAR - Flexible move in dates
Brand New house 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with 2 bedrooms also downstairs. A loft with 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Open floor plan, granite counter tops, Upgraded flooring. Comes with solar, tankless water heater. The yard is being professionally landscape including a patio.

Audie Murphy Ranch has all its amenities including club House, pools, plunge, sports fields, tot lot, tennis, skate park, basketball court, trials for biking, walking, running off Newport in Menifee center of Interstate 15 & 215.

Schools:
Taawila & Herk Bouris Elementary
Menifee Valley Middle School
Paloma Valley High School

see the community and model house at this link:
https://audiemurphyranch.com/new-homes/tribute/residence/2782

Contact Tee 760-840-0088

(RLNE5203250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

