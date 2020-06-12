/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
55 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Martinez, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
967 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Somerset
1455 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
874 sqft
Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
811 East 6th Street
811 East 6th Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1776 sqft
This home has had a History here in Benicia. It was built in the early 1900's. Home to military when Benicia was a base camp. A schoolhouse for young children and now looking for another story. Single story with covered front porch.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Camelback
1 Unit Available
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1011 sqft
874 Camelback Place Available 06/16/20 Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos.
Results within 5 miles of Martinez
Last updated June 12 at 09:55am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
36 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Ellis Lake
8 Units Available
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
938 sqft
Located in the heart of Concord. Beautiful units feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans and proximity to BART. Amenities include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, dishwashers, disposals and electric stoves.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bancroft Village
14 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasant Hill
225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
943 sqft
Just minutes from I-680 and near BART station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood flooring, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. A pool, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse are available. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Gregory Gardens
18 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
9 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
28 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
7 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
