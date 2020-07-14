Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500 and up to an additional 1 months rent- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 free assigned parking space.
Storage Details: No storage.