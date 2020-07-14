Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments guest parking

Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground. We have fully renovated units that include stainless steel appliances, glass top range, ceiling fans and private patio or balcony. The professional leasing team is eager to show off our wonderful community. Contact us today to make Somerset Apartments your new home.