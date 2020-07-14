All apartments in Martinez
Somerset

Open Now until 5pm
1455 Arnold Drive · (925) 854-5126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1455 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 853 sqft

Unit 04 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground. We have fully renovated units that include stainless steel appliances, glass top range, ceiling fans and private patio or balcony. The professional leasing team is eager to show off our wonderful community. Contact us today to make Somerset Apartments your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500 and up to an additional 1 months rent- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 free assigned parking space.
Storage Details: No storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerset have any available units?
Somerset has 2 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Somerset have?
Some of Somerset's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerset pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset is pet friendly.
Does Somerset offer parking?
Yes, Somerset offers parking.
Does Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, Somerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset have a pool?
Yes, Somerset has a pool.
Does Somerset have accessible units?
Yes, Somerset has accessible units.
Does Somerset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerset has units with dishwashers.
Does Somerset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Somerset has units with air conditioning.
