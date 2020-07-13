/
pet friendly apartments
82 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Martinez, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
967 sqft
The Haven Martinez Apartments have never looked so good! On the heels of a spectacular remodel of the entire apartment community, Haven Martinez offers expertly managed and meticulously redesigned one and two-bedroom apartment homes on five acres of
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Somerset
1455 Arnold Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
874 sqft
Discover Somerset Apartments located on Arnold Drive in Martinez, California. Our apartment community offers top amenities and features such as high-speed internet access, refreshing pool, BBQ area and a playground.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
136 Blue Ridge Drive
136 Blue Ridge Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
980 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom and one bath, upstairs unit. Lots of light in living room/dining area which include laminate flooring, sliding glass door to deck. Carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space. * Minimum one year lease at $1995.00 and $2195.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
54 Morello Avenue
54 Morello Avenue, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
760 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Martinez. Spacious kitchen with like new gas range stove and lots of counter space. Large backyard with a gazebo and plenty of area to entertain or relax after a long week.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
425 H Street
425 H Street, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
808 sqft
Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
59 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Camelback
22 Jib Ct
22 Jib Court, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1612 sqft
22 Jib Ct Available 08/07/20 Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home available In August - This spacious one story home has vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining and family room. Laminate flooring all throughout the house is easy to maintain.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 Saddlebrook Lane
411 Saddlebrook Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2273 sqft
BEAUTIFUL PLEASANT HILL HOME/ SOUGHT AFTER NEIGHBORHOOD/ GREAT COMMUTE - This beautiful two level home is located in a great Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Martinez
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,703
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
37 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
16 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,173
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
