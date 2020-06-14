Apartment List
78 Apartments for rent in Martinez, CA with garage

Martinez apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Kingston Ct
231 Kingston Court, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1450 sqft
Martinez Beauty! Single Story 3/2 & 1,450 SF Quiet Court Location - Loving it in Martinez! Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,450 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Tierney Place
905 Tierney Pl, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1606 sqft
Brand New!!! 3bd 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3640 Serrano St
3640 Serrano Street, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1704 sqft
3640 Serrano St Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Martinez Home w/ Large Yard - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Martinez home is close to everything.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5012 Thatcher Dr
5012 Thatcher Drive, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1792 sqft
Desirable 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a nice residential neighborhood. It features 1793 sf, a 2-car garage, a great floor plan with high ceilings and nice manufactured wood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1900 La Veranda Pl
1900 La Veranda Place, Martinez, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2921 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Rare opportunity to lease a massive 2015 built 4 bedroom + spacious loft home! Located on a cul-de-sac in a great Martinez Hills neighborhood with serene views of surrounding rolling hills, seconds to highway 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
425 H Street
425 H Street, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
808 sqft
Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
735 Buchanan Street
735 Buchanan Street, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
968 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom condo in a great location in Benicia! Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen and new bathroom, ready for a new tenant. Great floor plan with in unit washer and dryer, bonus microwave over the stove and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
158 Southwind Drive
158 Southwind Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1378 sqft
158 Southwind Drive Available 06/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Pleasant Hill - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pleasant Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, and huge kitchen.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1030 Delacy Ave
1030 Delacy Avenue, Contra Costa County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1150 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath with spacious yard - Property Id: 250796 detached garage large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250796 Property Id 250796 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5666594)
Results within 5 miles of Martinez
Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
34 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,755
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
7 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,169
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Walnut Creek
95 Units Available
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,589
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Concord
2 Units Available
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Martinez, CA

Martinez apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

