Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Mission Pines

3600 Pine St · (334) 697-8092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3660 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 3542 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 3632 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Pines.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Please call our office or click the COVID19 Virtual Leasing link in the main menu for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Pines have any available units?
Mission Pines has 3 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mission Pines have?
Some of Mission Pines's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Pines is pet friendly.
Does Mission Pines offer parking?
Yes, Mission Pines offers parking.
Does Mission Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mission Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Pines have a pool?
Yes, Mission Pines has a pool.
Does Mission Pines have accessible units?
No, Mission Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Mission Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission Pines has units with dishwashers.
Does Mission Pines have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mission Pines has units with air conditioning.
