Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Pines.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Please call our office or click the COVID19 Virtual Leasing link in the main menu for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
