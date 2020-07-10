96 Apartments for rent in Martinez, CA with washer-dryer

/
13 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
8 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
6 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
967 sqft
The Haven Martinez Apartments have never looked so good! On the heels of a spectacular remodel of the entire apartment community, Haven Martinez offers expertly managed and meticulously redesigned one and two-bedroom apartment homes on five acres of
1 Unit Available
61 Morello Avenue
61 Morello Avenue, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Stokley Properties Presents 61 Morello Avenue. Large One Bedroom Unit! - To schedule a viewing at your convenience, please call 925-658-1415 Ext #4 or e-mail blake@stokleyproperties.
1 Unit Available
425 H Street
425 H Street, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
808 sqft
Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Results within 1 mile of Martinez
58 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Camelback
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1011 sqft
Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos. Close to commute, DVC, buslines, shopping.
1 Unit Available
1025 Oak St
1025 Oak Street, Contra Costa County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1128 sqft
Jo Sciarroni - Agt: 925-708-8889 - Beautiful home on large corner lot with 3 Bdrms 2 Baths. Open concept kitchen/dinging/living room with hardwood floors. Bdrms are carpeted. Large garage with laundry facilities & includes Washer/Dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Martinez
89 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
6 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,705
1691 sqft
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
18 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
9 Units Available
Glen Cove
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
7 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
17 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,203
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
4 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
36 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
12 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,953
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,164
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
27 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,983
1210 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
8 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
36 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
