905 Tierney Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

905 Tierney Place

905 Tierney Pl · No Longer Available
Location

905 Tierney Pl, Martinez, CA 94553

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New!!! 3bd 2.5ba Condominiums 2 mins from Hwy4 & Hwy 680 - The Villages at Arnold presents a fantastic opportunity in the sought-after community of Martinez located within the Mount Diablo School District with some of the best schools in the East Bay.

This home offers a multi-generational floor plan including ground-level junior suite, open living area and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, soft close hinges, granite countertops with designer back splash perfect for entertaining, attached 2-car garage, and a balcony off the kitchen. This new home is built to the most recent building codes which emphasize energy efficiency with such features as 3 zone heating/air-conditioning, tankless water heater and LED lighting.

Experience the convenience of being centrally located in desirable Contra Costa County, being close to everything you love about the San Francisco Bay Area.

Conveniently located near Interstate 680 and Highway 4, The Villages at Arnold enjoys easy access to all the major employment centers of the Bay Area. In addition, BART is less than five miles away, providing direct access to Oakland and San Francisco.

Come make this your home! Apply today!!!

Dog-friendly w/ increased deposit & monthly pet administration fee
* NO SMOKING
* Must provide 3 times rent for proof of income

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3973941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Tierney Place have any available units?
905 Tierney Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martinez, CA.
What amenities does 905 Tierney Place have?
Some of 905 Tierney Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Tierney Place currently offering any rent specials?
905 Tierney Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Tierney Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Tierney Place is pet friendly.
Does 905 Tierney Place offer parking?
Yes, 905 Tierney Place does offer parking.
Does 905 Tierney Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Tierney Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Tierney Place have a pool?
No, 905 Tierney Place does not have a pool.
Does 905 Tierney Place have accessible units?
No, 905 Tierney Place does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Tierney Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Tierney Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Tierney Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 Tierney Place has units with air conditioning.
