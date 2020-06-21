905 Tierney Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Brand New!!! 3bd 2.5ba Condominiums 2 mins from Hwy4 & Hwy 680 - The Villages at Arnold presents a fantastic opportunity in the sought-after community of Martinez located within the Mount Diablo School District with some of the best schools in the East Bay.



This home offers a multi-generational floor plan including ground-level junior suite, open living area and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, soft close hinges, granite countertops with designer back splash perfect for entertaining, attached 2-car garage, and a balcony off the kitchen. This new home is built to the most recent building codes which emphasize energy efficiency with such features as 3 zone heating/air-conditioning, tankless water heater and LED lighting.



Experience the convenience of being centrally located in desirable Contra Costa County, being close to everything you love about the San Francisco Bay Area.



Conveniently located near Interstate 680 and Highway 4, The Villages at Arnold enjoys easy access to all the major employment centers of the Bay Area. In addition, BART is less than five miles away, providing direct access to Oakland and San Francisco.



Dog-friendly w/ increased deposit & monthly pet administration fee

* NO SMOKING

* Must provide 3 times rent for proof of income



No Cats Allowed



