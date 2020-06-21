5012 Thatcher Dr

Amenities

Desirable 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a nice residential neighborhood. It features 1793 sf, a 2-car garage, a great floor plan with high ceilings and nice manufactured wood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs. All bedrooms are on the upper level. Easy access to shopping, parks, and Hwy 4 and Hwy 680. Community pool nearby. More pictures to follow shortly. Home will be available June 10, 2020. Rent is $3050 per month. Minimum one-year lease required. Please contact Joe Grady at 925-989-9411 to view the home. Sorry, no smoking or section 8.