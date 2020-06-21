All apartments in Martinez
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

5012 Thatcher Dr

5012 Thatcher Drive · (925) 989-9411
Location

5012 Thatcher Drive, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Desirable 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a nice residential neighborhood. It features 1793 sf, a 2-car garage, a great floor plan with high ceilings and nice manufactured wood floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs. All bedrooms are on the upper level. Easy access to shopping, parks, and Hwy 4 and Hwy 680. Community pool nearby. More pictures to follow shortly. Home will be available June 10, 2020. Rent is $3050 per month. Minimum one-year lease required. Please contact Joe Grady at 925-989-9411 to view the home. Sorry, no smoking or section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Thatcher Dr have any available units?
5012 Thatcher Dr has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5012 Thatcher Dr have?
Some of 5012 Thatcher Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Thatcher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Thatcher Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Thatcher Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Thatcher Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinez.
Does 5012 Thatcher Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5012 Thatcher Dr does offer parking.
Does 5012 Thatcher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Thatcher Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Thatcher Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5012 Thatcher Dr has a pool.
Does 5012 Thatcher Dr have accessible units?
No, 5012 Thatcher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Thatcher Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 Thatcher Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5012 Thatcher Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5012 Thatcher Dr has units with air conditioning.
