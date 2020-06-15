425 H Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Martinez Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Excellent location near shopping & freeway! - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. This home is 808 sq ft and has living room, dining area, recently refinished hardwood floors, 1 car garage, gas range, refrigerator, washer/ dryer, dual pane windows, large yard & patio, close to shopping, easy freeway access and just minutes to Downtown!



Monthly rent: $2100

Security deposit: $2100

Small pet ok upon approval size & number restrictions. Pet deposit will be applied.



For viewing information call Alex (925) 207-8617.

AAA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES

RENTAL QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

AAA Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider and strictly adheres to Fair Housing Laws. AAA Property Management does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or disability.

All occupants 18 years or older must apply as an Applicant and will be required to sign a lease/rental agreement. Occupants who are 18 years of age or older and considered to be under the care of adult occupant may be exempt from qualifying and signing a lease/rental agreement. This may include, but not be limited to; adult children of adult occupant, non working parents of adult occupant, etc.

Applicants will be qualified based on the following criteria:

Credit History:

Applicants who have filed bankruptcy within the last three (3) years will be declined.

Applicants with any unpaid collection accounts will be declined.

Applicants with any charge offs within the last (2) will be declined.

Applicants with no credit history may be declined.

Applicants must have a minimum of two (2) satisfactory credit report accounts to be considered.

Applicants with current unpaid late payments, liens, judgments will be denied.

Applicants with paid late payments must have two satisfactory accounts for each late payment or applicant will be denied.

Rental History:

Applicant must have two (2) years of verifiable rental history. If Applicant has lived in a property owned by Applicant for four (4) or more of previous years, verifiable rental history requirement will be waived.

Applicant must receive satisfactory standing from current and previous landlord (s) in regards to payment history, condition of property during tenancy, upon vacating and ability to adhere to terms of lease agreement and/or any rules or regulations with regard to Property.

Applicant(s) with a prior eviction or unlawful detainer will be declined.

Income Requirement:

Applicant must have two (2) years of verifiable income history.

Total gross income of all qualified Applicants as signatures on lease must equal to a minimum of three (3) times the monthly rent amount.

Applicant(s) are hereby made aware that the Security Deposit will be equal to 100% of monthly rental amount (rounded to nearest $100.00). The Security Deposit may be increased for pets. Final acceptance of Applicant(s) is the decision of the Property Owner and not AAA Property Management. All decisions will be made by Owner within the guidelines of current Real Estate Laws and Requirements.



