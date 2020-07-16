7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking internet access

Pending: Quaint 1bd/1ba Cabin. Peaceful, Tranquil setting. VIDEO- FOUNDATION- - This unique Kincaid like cabin sits on a large shared lot, but separated from the main home on opposite side of the foot bridge, allowing for ones privacy. Perfect environment for a writer, artist, or someone looking to get away from it all! It's like living in ones own national park. (no hiking or exploring the perimeters)



Upon gated entry, take the short path from parking area to the long footbridge over the creek, and enter this incredibly special 1bd/1ba Cabin in the woods. Surrounded by majestic redwoods, soak up the sounds of the running creek, during rainy days, breath in the fresh air, and enjoy the calmness, natures beauty, and serenity this property offers.



The spacious bedroom is located to the right of entry. The windows and skylights allow for the natural light and greenery to come in. A full bath with shower and single vanity sits between the bedroom hallway and kitchen.



To the left of entry, step up and through the beautiful glass paneled French doors to the kitchen which boasts cathedral ceiling w/skylight, large pantry/utility closet, and is open to the living area w/wood burning stove, built in cabinet, and glass sliding door. Home is partially furnished, is equipped with fiber optics which allows for fast WiFi/Internet. There is no Dishwasher. Owner is installing a new washer/dryer. Tenant responsible for utilities: $175 for single occupancy $225 for two.



Landlord prefers no pets, but may consider for right applicant, and would have to meet prospect and pet prior to approval.



PET POLICY: Pet be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Admin fee for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet admin is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Admin fee applies for Assistive animals. Individual terms may vary based on property and management options; pls inquire.



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:

The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via Facetime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.



If you have any questions about this property, please contact Dee Marotta at 415-686-3410.



In the meantime, here is a video walk through of this awesome property: https://youtu.be/FEohFteeKNE



-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon



Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .



Thanks for being a savvy consumer!



www.FoundationHomes.com



DRE# 01885922



