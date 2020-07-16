All apartments in Marin County
Find more places like 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marin County, CA
/
7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin

7349 Lucas Valley Road · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7349 Lucas Valley Road, Marin County, CA 94946

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Pending: Quaint 1bd/1ba Cabin. Peaceful, Tranquil setting. VIDEO- FOUNDATION- - This unique Kincaid like cabin sits on a large shared lot, but separated from the main home on opposite side of the foot bridge, allowing for ones privacy. Perfect environment for a writer, artist, or someone looking to get away from it all! It's like living in ones own national park. (no hiking or exploring the perimeters)

Upon gated entry, take the short path from parking area to the long footbridge over the creek, and enter this incredibly special 1bd/1ba Cabin in the woods. Surrounded by majestic redwoods, soak up the sounds of the running creek, during rainy days, breath in the fresh air, and enjoy the calmness, natures beauty, and serenity this property offers.

The spacious bedroom is located to the right of entry. The windows and skylights allow for the natural light and greenery to come in. A full bath with shower and single vanity sits between the bedroom hallway and kitchen.

To the left of entry, step up and through the beautiful glass paneled French doors to the kitchen which boasts cathedral ceiling w/skylight, large pantry/utility closet, and is open to the living area w/wood burning stove, built in cabinet, and glass sliding door. Home is partially furnished, is equipped with fiber optics which allows for fast WiFi/Internet. There is no Dishwasher. Owner is installing a new washer/dryer. Tenant responsible for utilities: $175 for single occupancy $225 for two.

Landlord prefers no pets, but may consider for right applicant, and would have to meet prospect and pet prior to approval.

PET POLICY: Pet be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Admin fee for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet admin is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Admin fee applies for Assistive animals. Individual terms may vary based on property and management options; pls inquire.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:
The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via Facetime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.

If you have any questions about this property, please contact Dee Marotta at 415-686-3410.

In the meantime, here is a video walk through of this awesome property: https://youtu.be/FEohFteeKNE

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

www.FoundationHomes.com

DRE# 01885922

(RLNE5491782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin have any available units?
7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin have?
Some of 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin currently offering any rent specials?
7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin pet-friendly?
No, 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marin County.
Does 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin offer parking?
Yes, 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin offers parking.
Does 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin have a pool?
No, 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin does not have a pool.
Does 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin have accessible units?
No, 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin have units with dishwashers?
No, 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin have units with air conditioning?
No, 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7349 Lucas Valley Rd. Cabin?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr
San Anselmo, CA 94960
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir
Larkspur, CA 94939
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way
Tiburon, CA 94920
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr
Strawberry, CA 94941
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave
San Rafael, CA 94901
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St
San Rafael, CA 94901
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N
Larkspur, CA 94939
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way
San Rafael, CA 94903

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CATiburon, CASan Rafael, CASausalito, CAPetaluma, CASan Anselmo, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
Strawberry, CAMill Valley, CALarkspur, CACorte Madera, CANovato, CAMarin City, CASan Pablo, CAAlbany, CAHercules, CANapa, CAVallejo, CAPinole, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity