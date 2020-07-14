Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees. Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities Application Fee: $47/applicant Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom) - based on credit Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee (goes towards security deposit upon move in) Additional: Renter's insurance required

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards deposit: $500 for the first pet $250 for second limit: 2 rent: $45/month restrictions: We have breed restrictions and no weight limit

Parking Details: Each apartment comes with one assigned carport, we have additional open parking that is first come first serve.