Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47/applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom) - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee (goes towards security deposit upon move in)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 for the first pet $250 for second
limit: 2
rent: $45/month
restrictions: We have breed restrictions and no weight limit
Parking Details: Each apartment comes with one assigned carport, we have additional open parking that is first come first serve.
Storage Details: There is additional storage available to rent for $25/month