All apartments in San Anselmo
Find more places like Parkside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Anselmo, CA
/
Parkside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Parkside

101 Sunny Hills Dr · (833) 531-9812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Anselmo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA 94960
San Anselmo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 68 · Avail. Jul 25

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
coffee bar
dog park
online portal
smoke-free community
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.

Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments feature large redwood decks, ample storage space and newly remodeled kitchens equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Come by today to see why our residents love coming home to Parkside!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47/applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom) - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee (goes towards security deposit upon move in)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 for the first pet $250 for second
limit: 2
rent: $45/month
restrictions: We have breed restrictions and no weight limit
Parking Details: Each apartment comes with one assigned carport, we have additional open parking that is first come first serve.
Storage Details: There is additional storage available to rent for $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside have any available units?
Parkside has 2 units available starting at $2,372 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkside have?
Some of Parkside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside is pet friendly.
Does Parkside offer parking?
Yes, Parkside offers parking.
Does Parkside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside have a pool?
Yes, Parkside has a pool.
Does Parkside have accessible units?
No, Parkside does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkside have units with air conditioning?
No, Parkside does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Parkside?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Anselmo 1 BedroomsSan Anselmo 2 Bedrooms
San Anselmo Apartments with ParkingSan Anselmo Apartments with Pool
San Anselmo Dog Friendly ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CA
Piedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity