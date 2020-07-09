All apartments in Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2 Harbor Point Dr · (415) 965-8785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to Two Weeks Free on Select Apartment Homes! Please call for details!
Location

2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA 94941
Strawberry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 3W102 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3W103 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 3W205 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3HP3D · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California. Nestled on picturesque Strawberry Point, we offer luxury resort living and access to the exclusive and a state-of-the-art Club at Harbor Point swim fitness and tennis facilities. We enjoy spectacular views of San Francisco, Tiburon, and the Bay. Just off the 101 freeway and minutes from San Francisco, Harbor Point is the ideal location for commuters and those who like a retreat from the City. It’s the ultimate destination for great outdoor aficionados: walk, bike, swim, play tennis, kayak, or simply relax, wine and dine on your waterfront balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments have any available units?
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments have?
Some of Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to Two Weeks Free on Select Apartment Homes! Please call for details!
Is Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments offers parking.
Does Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments has a pool.
Does Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments have accessible units?
No, Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
