Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments

Amenities
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California. Nestled on picturesque Strawberry Point, we offer luxury resort living and access to the exclusive and a state-of-the-art Club at Harbor Point swim fitness and tennis facilities. We enjoy spectacular views of San Francisco, Tiburon, and the Bay. Just off the 101 freeway and minutes from San Francisco, Harbor Point is the ideal location for commuters and those who like a retreat from the City. It’s the ultimate destination for great outdoor aficionados: walk, bike, swim, play tennis, kayak, or simply relax, wine and dine on your waterfront balcony.