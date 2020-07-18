933 8th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Short term rental available for immediate occupancy. Expansive single family home, highlighted with wood floors throughout, loads of natural light and serene views. Cooks kitchen with stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast dining. Separate formal dining room and expansive living room anchored by its central fireplace and captivating wood beamed ceilings, along with an amazing main level entertainers patio deck overlooking the city and hillside! Encompassing main level bedroom and four additional lower level bedrooms that include spacious master suite with walk-in and private bath with spa styled tub. Downstairs bonus room with kitchenette that opens to the expansive rear yard with patio retreat, grassy play area and cascading stream that lands into the sparkling pool surrounded by tropical landscape and complete privacy. Available vacant or fully furnished for $25,000/month. Located in a premier neighborhood just a short stroll to beachside dining and entertainment!