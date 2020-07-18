All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:33 PM

933 8th Street

933 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

933 8th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Short term rental available for immediate occupancy. Expansive single family home, highlighted with wood floors throughout, loads of natural light and serene views. Cooks kitchen with stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast dining. Separate formal dining room and expansive living room anchored by its central fireplace and captivating wood beamed ceilings, along with an amazing main level entertainers patio deck overlooking the city and hillside! Encompassing main level bedroom and four additional lower level bedrooms that include spacious master suite with walk-in and private bath with spa styled tub. Downstairs bonus room with kitchenette that opens to the expansive rear yard with patio retreat, grassy play area and cascading stream that lands into the sparkling pool surrounded by tropical landscape and complete privacy. Available vacant or fully furnished for $25,000/month. Located in a premier neighborhood just a short stroll to beachside dining and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 8th Street have any available units?
933 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 933 8th Street have?
Some of 933 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
933 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 933 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 933 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 933 8th Street offers parking.
Does 933 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 933 8th Street has a pool.
Does 933 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 933 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 933 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 933 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
