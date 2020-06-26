905 N Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning volleyball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage volleyball court

FURNISHED WITH ALL AMENITIES, Subject to availability. Steps to Downtown Manhattan Beach and short walk to beach. Partial AC, A beautifully designed contemporary home in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach. The soothing colors of the ocean in hues of blue give the house a luxurious vibe . The bottom level of this home has a large master suite with bathroom, king bed, flat screen and desk overlooking a large, well landscaped yard with patio. The large outdoor patio has plenty of room to entertain, with lounge chairs, table and chairs and BBQ. There are tall hedges for complete privacy. Upstairs has a great room with living room, flat screen TV, dining room table and chairs for 6 people. There is a contemporary crystal chandelier hanging over the dining table for an elegant dining experience. The kitchen has white marble counters and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and stove. There are 2 more large bedrooms on this floor, one with a king bed and the other bedroom with a double bed. There is a full bathroom with bathtub and shower. There is a balcony with lounge chairs. Few short blocks away is the world famous Strand, the beach for swimming, surfing, boogie boarding, volleyball or just relax. Rates subject to change without notice Rates subject to change without notice 5 parking spaces Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Vacation Estates, Luxury Furnished Leasing Company in Los Angeles County