All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 905 N Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
905 N Valley Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

905 N Valley Drive

905 North Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

905 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
FURNISHED WITH ALL AMENITIES, Subject to availability. Steps to Downtown Manhattan Beach and short walk to beach. Partial AC, A beautifully designed contemporary home in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach. The soothing colors of the ocean in hues of blue give the house a luxurious vibe . The bottom level of this home has a large master suite with bathroom, king bed, flat screen and desk overlooking a large, well landscaped yard with patio. The large outdoor patio has plenty of room to entertain, with lounge chairs, table and chairs and BBQ. There are tall hedges for complete privacy. Upstairs has a great room with living room, flat screen TV, dining room table and chairs for 6 people. There is a contemporary crystal chandelier hanging over the dining table for an elegant dining experience. The kitchen has white marble counters and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and stove. There are 2 more large bedrooms on this floor, one with a king bed and the other bedroom with a double bed. There is a full bathroom with bathtub and shower. There is a balcony with lounge chairs. Few short blocks away is the world famous Strand, the beach for swimming, surfing, boogie boarding, volleyball or just relax. Rates subject to change without notice Rates subject to change without notice 5 parking spaces Willie Baronet 310-801-0633 Coastal Vacation Estates, Luxury Furnished Leasing Company in Los Angeles County

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 N Valley Drive have any available units?
905 N Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 905 N Valley Drive have?
Some of 905 N Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 N Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
905 N Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 N Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 905 N Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 905 N Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 905 N Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 905 N Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 N Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 N Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 905 N Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 905 N Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 905 N Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 905 N Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 N Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 N Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 N Valley Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles