857 11th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable Manhattan Beach Hill Section ~ Renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Hill Section home in Renowned Robinson Elementary SchoolDistrict. Wonderful family oriented neighborhood in a fabulous family oriented community!! Generous open living spaceincluding fireplace, new hardwood floors, window coverings, dining room and newer kitchen. Large master main level bedroomen suite with walk-in closet. Upstairs Master En Suite with additional loft area and/or office with spacious deck and privatebalcony. Larger Two Car Garage with ample additional parking, great patio and backyard!! Centrally located, close to everythingin Manhattan Beach!! Award winning schools including renowned Robinson Elementary!! Walk to the beach, downtown Manhattan,restaurants, shopping, Live Oak Park, the dog park and the Greenbelt!!