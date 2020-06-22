All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

857 11th Street

857 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

857 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Manhattan Beach Hill Section ~ Renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Hill Section home in Renowned Robinson Elementary SchoolDistrict. Wonderful family oriented neighborhood in a fabulous family oriented community!! Generous open living spaceincluding fireplace, new hardwood floors, window coverings, dining room and newer kitchen. Large master main level bedroomen suite with walk-in closet. Upstairs Master En Suite with additional loft area and/or office with spacious deck and privatebalcony. Larger Two Car Garage with ample additional parking, great patio and backyard!! Centrally located, close to everythingin Manhattan Beach!! Award winning schools including renowned Robinson Elementary!! Walk to the beach, downtown Manhattan,restaurants, shopping, Live Oak Park, the dog park and the Greenbelt!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 11th Street have any available units?
857 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 857 11th Street have?
Some of 857 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
857 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 857 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 857 11th Street offers parking.
Does 857 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 11th Street have a pool?
No, 857 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 857 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 857 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 857 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 857 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 857 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 857 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
