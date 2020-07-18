All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

745 19th Street

745 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

745 19th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Beautiful Cape Cod style home in the heart of American Martyrs area of Manhattan Beach. Custom built by the owner who is now relocating. Corner lot provides lots of light and open living. Large Chef's kitchen with center island with bar top seating and built in breakfast nook. Kitchen is open to large living area featuring hardwood floors high ceilings and french doors that open to a sunny flagstone back yard for easy outdoor entertaining and lush landscaping. This home features both a formal living room and formal dining room with hardwood floors as well as a beautiful office on the first floor with lots of built ins. Perfect for a family as the home offers 4 bedrooms upstairs including a spacious master bedroom with sitting area and walk in closet. Huge master bath with step in shower custom tile and separate tub. Dual sinks All rooms are good size. Full laundry room on the second level. One of the best locations in the Tree Section. Easy stroll to downtown and the beach. Walk to Pacific School and American Martyrs. Here's your chance to experience living in Manhattan Beach's best neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 19th Street have any available units?
745 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 745 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
745 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 745 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 745 19th Street offer parking?
No, 745 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 745 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 19th Street have a pool?
No, 745 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 745 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 745 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 745 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
