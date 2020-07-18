745 19th Street

Amenities

Beautiful Cape Cod style home in the heart of American Martyrs area of Manhattan Beach. Custom built by the owner who is now relocating. Corner lot provides lots of light and open living. Large Chef's kitchen with center island with bar top seating and built in breakfast nook. Kitchen is open to large living area featuring hardwood floors high ceilings and french doors that open to a sunny flagstone back yard for easy outdoor entertaining and lush landscaping. This home features both a formal living room and formal dining room with hardwood floors as well as a beautiful office on the first floor with lots of built ins. Perfect for a family as the home offers 4 bedrooms upstairs including a spacious master bedroom with sitting area and walk in closet. Huge master bath with step in shower custom tile and separate tub. Dual sinks All rooms are good size. Full laundry room on the second level. One of the best locations in the Tree Section. Easy stroll to downtown and the beach. Walk to Pacific School and American Martyrs. Here's your chance to experience living in Manhattan Beach's best neighborhood.