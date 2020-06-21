All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
626 17th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

626 17th Street

626 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming ranch style home located on a cul-de-sac on Martyrs Hill. This home is just six blocks to the beach and walking distance to town, shops and restaurants. Upon entry you will find the living room just off the entrance with a large brick fireplace, the kitchen is adjacent to a formal dining room with a large window overlooking the lovely tree lined street. The family room has sliding doors to a private sunny south facing back yard and deck to entertain and enjoy the beautiful California weather.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 17th Street have any available units?
626 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 626 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
626 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 626 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 626 17th Street offer parking?
No, 626 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 626 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 17th Street have a pool?
No, 626 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 626 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 626 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 626 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
