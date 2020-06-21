626 17th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming ranch style home located on a cul-de-sac on Martyrs Hill. This home is just six blocks to the beach and walking distance to town, shops and restaurants. Upon entry you will find the living room just off the entrance with a large brick fireplace, the kitchen is adjacent to a formal dining room with a large window overlooking the lovely tree lined street. The family room has sliding doors to a private sunny south facing back yard and deck to entertain and enjoy the beautiful California weather.