Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

612 11th Street

612 11th Street · (310) 961-6777
Location

612 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to this completely furnished, custom home by designer Jill Johnson of Waterleaf Interiors in the perfect Hill Section location just four houses from downtown Manhattan Beach. Walk to town or to the beach from this beautiful, coastal traditional, light-filled home.  Unparalleled design elements showcase the living room with a gorgeous built-in with generous storage, surround-sound and lovely french doors that open seamlessly to the private patio with an outdoor fireplace, integrating the indoor and outdoor spaces for the ultimate California experience.  The gourmet open kitchen with impressive center island has seating for four and features Calcutta marble countertops, custom fixtures, and luxury appliances. There is an extra den/ office on the first floor.  Transition upstairs to all four the bedrooms.  The master suite allows for ultimate privacy with a seating area, vaulted ceilings, designer walk-in closet and beautiful, sunny en suite bathroom with rain shower and soaking tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and 2 bathrooms, including one en suite, plus laundry room.  Additional features include Sonos throughout and AC. A gated private driveway and the Waterleaf designed landscaping make this special property unique with an abundance of beautiful outdoor space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 11th Street have any available units?
612 11th Street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 11th Street have?
Some of 612 11th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 612 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 612 11th Street offer parking?
No, 612 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 612 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 11th Street have a pool?
No, 612 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 612 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 11th Street has units with air conditioning.
