612 11th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to this completely furnished, custom home by designer Jill Johnson of Waterleaf Interiors in the perfect Hill Section location just four houses from downtown Manhattan Beach. Walk to town or to the beach from this beautiful, coastal traditional, light-filled home. Unparalleled design elements showcase the living room with a gorgeous built-in with generous storage, surround-sound and lovely french doors that open seamlessly to the private patio with an outdoor fireplace, integrating the indoor and outdoor spaces for the ultimate California experience. The gourmet open kitchen with impressive center island has seating for four and features Calcutta marble countertops, custom fixtures, and luxury appliances. There is an extra den/ office on the first floor. Transition upstairs to all four the bedrooms. The master suite allows for ultimate privacy with a seating area, vaulted ceilings, designer walk-in closet and beautiful, sunny en suite bathroom with rain shower and soaking tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and 2 bathrooms, including one en suite, plus laundry room. Additional features include Sonos throughout and AC. A gated private driveway and the Waterleaf designed landscaping make this special property unique with an abundance of beautiful outdoor space.