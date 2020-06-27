432 Marine Avenue

Amenities

Summer is coming and what better way to spend it?? Sunsets, surfing, biking on the strand, beach volleyball, walking to your favorite place to eat or grab a drink...it's a lifestyle and it all starts at 432 Marine. Designed by famed local architect Louie Tomaro. This gorgeous, contemporary designed 3 bedroom 4 bath home is waiting for you. Steps from your front door is everything you've ever wanted in a beach lifestyle. PLUS, it comes with parking for up to 5 cars! 432 Marine features the very best Viking appliances, a large center island for the family to gather around and/or meal prepping. Caesarstone countertops, LED lighting, Brazilian teak hardwood flooring throughout, plenty of natural lighting, GE soft water system, central vacuum, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, 3-stop elevator, ocean views from the LARGE balconies off of the living room & master bedroom, a fireplace in the master bedroom and in the upstairs living area. Slide open the large sliding glass doors for that natural AC that living by the ocean provides. In the master bathroom there are his-n-her sinks along with walk-in his-n-her closets. The garage has parking for 2 cars while the driveway can accommodate 3 more for when friends/family visit...as you know they will. Finally, a home to go along with the lifestyle you deserve.