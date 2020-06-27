All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

432 Marine Avenue

432 Marine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

432 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
elevator
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
volleyball court
Summer is coming and what better way to spend it?? Sunsets, surfing, biking on the strand, beach volleyball, walking to your favorite place to eat or grab a drink...it's a lifestyle and it all starts at 432 Marine. Designed by famed local architect Louie Tomaro. This gorgeous, contemporary designed 3 bedroom 4 bath home is waiting for you. Steps from your front door is everything you've ever wanted in a beach lifestyle. PLUS, it comes with parking for up to 5 cars! 432 Marine features the very best Viking appliances, a large center island for the family to gather around and/or meal prepping. Caesarstone countertops, LED lighting, Brazilian teak hardwood flooring throughout, plenty of natural lighting, GE soft water system, central vacuum, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, 3-stop elevator, ocean views from the LARGE balconies off of the living room & master bedroom, a fireplace in the master bedroom and in the upstairs living area. Slide open the large sliding glass doors for that natural AC that living by the ocean provides. In the master bathroom there are his-n-her sinks along with walk-in his-n-her closets. The garage has parking for 2 cars while the driveway can accommodate 3 more for when friends/family visit...as you know they will. Finally, a home to go along with the lifestyle you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Marine Avenue have any available units?
432 Marine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 432 Marine Avenue have?
Some of 432 Marine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Marine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 Marine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Marine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 432 Marine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 432 Marine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 432 Marine Avenue offers parking.
Does 432 Marine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Marine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Marine Avenue have a pool?
No, 432 Marine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 432 Marine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 432 Marine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Marine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Marine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Marine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 432 Marine Avenue has units with air conditioning.
