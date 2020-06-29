4214 The Strand

Amenities

This top unit was completely gutted in 2017 and remodeled with high end features. Hardwood floors, new windows, countertops, appliances, fire place, surround so?und, central air and h?eating, alarm, cameras, and just about anything else you can imagine. Very light and airy, this unit comes complete furnished with everything you need to move in and experience life on the beach. The giant front window lets tons of light in. You are practically sitting on the beach within the comfort of luxurious living. Come see what the famous Manhattan Strand is all about!