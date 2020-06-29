All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 4214 The Strand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
4214 The Strand
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

4214 The Strand

4214 The Strand · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4214 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This top unit was completely gutted in 2017 and remodeled with high end features. Hardwood floors, new windows, countertops, appliances, fire place, surround so?und, central air and h?eating, alarm, cameras, and just about anything else you can imagine. Very light and airy, this unit comes complete furnished with everything you need to move in and experience life on the beach. The giant front window lets tons of light in. You are practically sitting on the beach within the comfort of luxurious living. Come see what the famous Manhattan Strand is all about!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 The Strand have any available units?
4214 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4214 The Strand have?
Some of 4214 The Strand's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
4214 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 4214 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 4214 The Strand offer parking?
No, 4214 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 4214 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 The Strand have a pool?
No, 4214 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 4214 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 4214 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4214 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4214 The Strand has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles