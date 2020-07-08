All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:38 AM

416 6th Street

416 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

416 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Highly coveted location on south end flat walkstreet. Walk to beach and downtown, in Manhattan Beach Robinson School district. Custom 5-bedroom, 3-1/2 bath completely remodeled with all high end finishes throughout. Cook's dream including all stainless steel appliances: 48" Bluestar gas range with seasoned griddle, convection oven allowing full size baking sheets, two additional ovens, island with U-line undercounter beverage center, new LG Instaview door indoor refrigerator with water/ice dispenser, large stainless steel farmhouse sink with garbage disposal and reverse osmosis water system and two-tiered bar. Mudroom with 5 cubbies, adjustable shelves, closet, and Vinotemp 150 bottle wine refrigerator. Large 340SF deck overlooking flat walkstreet, plumbed for gas grill, mature fruit bearing Bearss lime tree, Osborne prolific white fig, and Sanguinelli blood orange tree. All bathrooms with Kohler, Duravit, Grohe and Hansgrohe high end finishes. Whole house wired with Cat 5 and cable. Whole house security system ready. Whole house water softening system. New Tankless hot water heater, Spacepak high velocity heating and air conditioning system. 2 car garage with built-in shelves and bike storage system. Space for secondary full-size refrigerator, NEMA 14-50 ready for Tesla/hybrid charging. New flat roof with Tesla solar panels and AC Tesla Powerwall backup for kitchen, wine, garage and office. Large driveway to accommodate 3 extra cars off 5th Place alley (total 5 car parking)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 6th Street have any available units?
416 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 416 6th Street have?
Some of 416 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 416 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 416 6th Street offers parking.
Does 416 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 6th Street have a pool?
No, 416 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 416 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 6th Street has units with air conditioning.

