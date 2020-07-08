416 6th Street

Amenities

Highly coveted location on south end flat walkstreet. Walk to beach and downtown, in Manhattan Beach Robinson School district. Custom 5-bedroom, 3-1/2 bath completely remodeled with all high end finishes throughout. Cook's dream including all stainless steel appliances: 48" Bluestar gas range with seasoned griddle, convection oven allowing full size baking sheets, two additional ovens, island with U-line undercounter beverage center, new LG Instaview door indoor refrigerator with water/ice dispenser, large stainless steel farmhouse sink with garbage disposal and reverse osmosis water system and two-tiered bar. Mudroom with 5 cubbies, adjustable shelves, closet, and Vinotemp 150 bottle wine refrigerator. Large 340SF deck overlooking flat walkstreet, plumbed for gas grill, mature fruit bearing Bearss lime tree, Osborne prolific white fig, and Sanguinelli blood orange tree. All bathrooms with Kohler, Duravit, Grohe and Hansgrohe high end finishes. Whole house wired with Cat 5 and cable. Whole house security system ready. Whole house water softening system. New Tankless hot water heater, Spacepak high velocity heating and air conditioning system. 2 car garage with built-in shelves and bike storage system. Space for secondary full-size refrigerator, NEMA 14-50 ready for Tesla/hybrid charging. New flat roof with Tesla solar panels and AC Tesla Powerwall backup for kitchen, wine, garage and office. Large driveway to accommodate 3 extra cars off 5th Place alley (total 5 car parking)