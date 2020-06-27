All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

412 Marine Avenue

412 Marine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

412 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
412 Marine Avenue Available 11/01/19 Sand Section Remodeled Single Family 2 Bed + Office w huge private backyard and 2 Car Garage - Check out this completely remodeled 2 Bedroom + Office Single Family Home in the Gaslamp Neighborhood of Sand Section Manhattan Beach! Floors, Windows, Lighting, Doors, Appliances, Fixtures, everything is brand new!! Entertain friends and family like a boss with the remodeled kitchen and the seamless transition to your HUGE private brick backyard. The discrete backyard alley access makes moving large items a piece of cake! There's a 2-car garage access from Marine Ave, with more room for cars on the driveway. Laundry machines included in the garage. Pets OK with submission.

Make sure you watch the video! https://youtu.be/gDaK5OTu6fc

(RLNE4466004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Marine Avenue have any available units?
412 Marine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 412 Marine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
412 Marine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Marine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Marine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 412 Marine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 412 Marine Avenue offers parking.
Does 412 Marine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Marine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Marine Avenue have a pool?
No, 412 Marine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 412 Marine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 412 Marine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Marine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Marine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Marine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Marine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
