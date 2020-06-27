Amenities

412 Marine Avenue Available 11/01/19 Sand Section Remodeled Single Family 2 Bed + Office w huge private backyard and 2 Car Garage - Check out this completely remodeled 2 Bedroom + Office Single Family Home in the Gaslamp Neighborhood of Sand Section Manhattan Beach! Floors, Windows, Lighting, Doors, Appliances, Fixtures, everything is brand new!! Entertain friends and family like a boss with the remodeled kitchen and the seamless transition to your HUGE private brick backyard. The discrete backyard alley access makes moving large items a piece of cake! There's a 2-car garage access from Marine Ave, with more room for cars on the driveway. Laundry machines included in the garage. Pets OK with submission.



Make sure you watch the video! https://youtu.be/gDaK5OTu6fc



(RLNE4466004)