401 10th Street

Open and sunny walk-street single family home close to the beach, parks, and downtown Manhattan Beach! Enter through the beautifully landscaped stone patio and be greeted immediately by a winding, spindle staircase. To the right is the master suite complete with en suite bath, slate stone fireplace, walk-in closet and balcony with two sets of french doors. Upstairs, you will find a laundry room along with three additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The top floor boasts a bright, gourmet kitchen with a Carrara marble kitchen island, black granite countertops, breakfast counter & nook, walk-in pantry, Sub-Zero fridge, 6-burner Viking range with double oven, and Bosch dishwasher. Right off the kitchen, a sunny family room opens out to a large, wrap-around deck with PV and Ocean views through three sets of french doors. The bottom floor media room has a built-in entertainment center, wine room, wet bar with wine refrigerator, and two more sets of french doors opening to the front patio. Additional amenities include A/C, 6-car parking, walnut hardwood floors throughout, and a whole house water purification system.



Inquire for pets.