Manhattan Beach, CA
401 10th Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

401 10th Street

401 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
wine room
Open and sunny walk-street single family home close to the beach, parks, and downtown Manhattan Beach! Enter through the beautifully landscaped stone patio and be greeted immediately by a winding, spindle staircase. To the right is the master suite complete with en suite bath, slate stone fireplace, walk-in closet and balcony with two sets of french doors. Upstairs, you will find a laundry room along with three additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The top floor boasts a bright, gourmet kitchen with a Carrara marble kitchen island, black granite countertops, breakfast counter & nook, walk-in pantry, Sub-Zero fridge, 6-burner Viking range with double oven, and Bosch dishwasher. Right off the kitchen, a sunny family room opens out to a large, wrap-around deck with PV and Ocean views through three sets of french doors. The bottom floor media room has a built-in entertainment center, wine room, wet bar with wine refrigerator, and two more sets of french doors opening to the front patio. Additional amenities include A/C, 6-car parking, walnut hardwood floors throughout, and a whole house water purification system.

Inquire for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 10th Street have any available units?
401 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 401 10th Street have?
Some of 401 10th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 401 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 10th Street offers parking.
Does 401 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 10th Street have a pool?
No, 401 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 10th Street has units with air conditioning.
