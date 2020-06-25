3504 The Strand

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Executive Manhattan Beach Strand Living at it's finest! Newer construction completed at the end of 2016. Beautifully furnished 3 bedrooms, 3 baths two story Spanish style condo with gorgeous finishes throughout. Large deck over-looking The Strand with panoramic ocean views off of the Living Room as well as another deck off of the Master Suite. Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful Ceasar stone counters, a Subzero refrigerator, Wolf range, and microwave oven. Beautiful walnut floors throughout. Fireplace in the living room, iPad mini automation control for HVAC, Alarm System and Audio/Video. Walking distance to all of the great restaurants in North Manhattan Beach. This is The Strand lease that you have been waiting for! It is truly fabulous!