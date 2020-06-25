All apartments in Manhattan Beach
3504 The Strand
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:25 AM

3504 The Strand

3504 the Strand · No Longer Available
Location

3504 the Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Executive Manhattan Beach Strand Living at it's finest! Newer construction completed at the end of 2016. Beautifully furnished 3 bedrooms, 3 baths two story Spanish style condo with gorgeous finishes throughout. Large deck over-looking The Strand with panoramic ocean views off of the Living Room as well as another deck off of the Master Suite. Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful Ceasar stone counters, a Subzero refrigerator, Wolf range, and microwave oven. Beautiful walnut floors throughout. Fireplace in the living room, iPad mini automation control for HVAC, Alarm System and Audio/Video. Walking distance to all of the great restaurants in North Manhattan Beach. This is The Strand lease that you have been waiting for! It is truly fabulous!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 The Strand have any available units?
3504 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3504 The Strand have?
Some of 3504 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
3504 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 3504 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3504 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 3504 The Strand offers parking.
Does 3504 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 The Strand have a pool?
No, 3504 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 3504 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 3504 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 The Strand has units with dishwashers.
Does 3504 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3504 The Strand has units with air conditioning.
