Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled One bedroom and One bathroom unit with an additional bonus room off of the bedroom. Kitchen features new stove and oven, counter tops and cabinets. Laminate hardwood floors throughout with plenty of storage space and closets. Prime Sand Section Location on a Walk-Street can not be beat! Steps to town, beach, parks, schools, shops and restaurants.