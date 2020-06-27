All apartments in Manhattan Beach
320 Highland Avenue

320 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Old School Manhattan Beach Charm with Hardwood Floors, Ocean Views, a Brand New Kitchen and New Paint Throughout. In a very quiet South End Location you will never use your car as you can walk to town, beach and everything that makes Manhattan Beach so special. Located in the heart of a classic coastal neighborhood, this beach house is a nucleus for family and friends. This peaceful retreat unfolds to reveal a thoughtful balance between indoor and outdoor living with many unexpected features. Relaxed but refined, crisp but inviting,the casual elegance of this purposeful environment embraces an active beach life where sun, sand,ocean breezes, and memories are closely interwoven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Highland Avenue have any available units?
320 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 320 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 320 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 320 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 320 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 320 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
