This 2 bedroom, 1 bath lower unit in the duplex is just one block to the beach. Located on 30th street, it is right below the North End of Manhattan which offers great restaurants and nightlife. Park your car and walk everywhere. A 10 minute drive to LAX, and centrally located near freeways makes this the perfect place to live with a small town beach vibe in the middle of Los Angeles.