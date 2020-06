Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated range refrigerator

3 bedroom, 2 bath, SINGLE LEVEL home remodelled for easy living. Some upgrades include an open-concept kitchen featuring granite countertops, Viking Appliances, vaulted ceilings and skylight. The master bedroom is en-suite with a master bathroom featuring Travertine flooring & countertops, separate shower, double sinks and jetted tub. The front & back yards feature new landscaping, and plenty of room. An easy trip to award winning schools, high end shopping, and freeway access.