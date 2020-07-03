All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 2509 Poinsettia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
2509 Poinsettia Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

2509 Poinsettia Avenue

2509 North Poinsettia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2509 North Poinsettia Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great family home in the sought after Manhattan Beach Tree Section. This 5 bedroom 4 bath home certainly checks all the boxes.
The up-sloping lot provides an impressive street presence that commands attention. The front foyer and living room consist of 20 ft. high ceilings. The dining room with access via a butler door to the chef’s kitchen and breakfast nook is ideal for formal AND casual living. The lot configuration allows for an oversized west facing private backyard with great sunlight. The yard boasts a cool lifeguard tower “tree house”, outdoor kitchen, A/V system, and an amazing built in seating area with fire-pit for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. The home consists of four bedrooms upstairs, all with direct bathroom access with a guest room downstairs. The home includes three fireplaces in the living room, family room, and master bedroom as well as two outdoor patios. The master suite features an updated bathroom with custom stone, tile and finishes, large walk in closet, and plenty of privacy. Located within footsteps of the greenbelt, award winning Pacific school, downtown MB, and Live Oak Park. Recent updates over the last several years include new interior and exterior lighting, paint, driveway, central A/C, floors, high end finishes, and much more. Perfect for the family who appreciates additional space. A Must see! (Click Virtual Tour buttons for video and website)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Poinsettia Avenue have any available units?
2509 Poinsettia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2509 Poinsettia Avenue have?
Some of 2509 Poinsettia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Poinsettia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Poinsettia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Poinsettia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Poinsettia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 2509 Poinsettia Avenue offer parking?
No, 2509 Poinsettia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Poinsettia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Poinsettia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Poinsettia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2509 Poinsettia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Poinsettia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2509 Poinsettia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Poinsettia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Poinsettia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Poinsettia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2509 Poinsettia Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles