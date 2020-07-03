2509 Poinsettia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Great family home in the sought after Manhattan Beach Tree Section. This 5 bedroom 4 bath home certainly checks all the boxes.

The up-sloping lot provides an impressive street presence that commands attention. The front foyer and living room consist of 20 ft. high ceilings. The dining room with access via a butler door to the chef’s kitchen and breakfast nook is ideal for formal AND casual living. The lot configuration allows for an oversized west facing private backyard with great sunlight. The yard boasts a cool lifeguard tower “tree house”, outdoor kitchen, A/V system, and an amazing built in seating area with fire-pit for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. The home consists of four bedrooms upstairs, all with direct bathroom access with a guest room downstairs. The home includes three fireplaces in the living room, family room, and master bedroom as well as two outdoor patios. The master suite features an updated bathroom with custom stone, tile and finishes, large walk in closet, and plenty of privacy. Located within footsteps of the greenbelt, award winning Pacific school, downtown MB, and Live Oak Park. Recent updates over the last several years include new interior and exterior lighting, paint, driveway, central A/C, floors, high end finishes, and much more. Perfect for the family who appreciates additional space. A Must see! (Click Virtual Tour buttons for video and website)