All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 237 Aviation Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
237 Aviation Place
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

237 Aviation Place

237 Aviation Place · (310) 200-5280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

237 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the Cape Cod Community of Manhattan Pointe! Enjoy the comaraderie of the “walk street like” and secure complex
while benefiting from the sought after Manhattan Beach lifestyle. Award winning schools, fine dining and sophisticated
shopping, all beach sports, year round activities. The bright and airy two story end unit town home provides a lovely vaulted ceiling
master suite plus two more bedrooms, a total of 2.5 baths, living room with fireplace, sunny kitchen with stainless steel
appliances, a private 2 car garage + storage. The front patio and the west facing balcony make entertaining a breeze. This is the one you have been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Aviation Place have any available units?
237 Aviation Place has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 237 Aviation Place have?
Some of 237 Aviation Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Aviation Place currently offering any rent specials?
237 Aviation Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Aviation Place pet-friendly?
No, 237 Aviation Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 237 Aviation Place offer parking?
Yes, 237 Aviation Place does offer parking.
Does 237 Aviation Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Aviation Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Aviation Place have a pool?
No, 237 Aviation Place does not have a pool.
Does 237 Aviation Place have accessible units?
No, 237 Aviation Place does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Aviation Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Aviation Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Aviation Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Aviation Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 237 Aviation Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity