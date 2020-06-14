237 Aviation Place

Amenities

Welcome to the Cape Cod Community of Manhattan Pointe! Enjoy the comaraderie of the “walk street like” and secure complex

while benefiting from the sought after Manhattan Beach lifestyle. Award winning schools, fine dining and sophisticated

shopping, all beach sports, year round activities. The bright and airy two story end unit town home provides a lovely vaulted ceiling

master suite plus two more bedrooms, a total of 2.5 baths, living room with fireplace, sunny kitchen with stainless steel

appliances, a private 2 car garage + storage. The front patio and the west facing balcony make entertaining a breeze. This is the one you have been looking for!