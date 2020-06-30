233 30th Street

Amenities

Stunning Manhattan Beach walkstreet home just steps from the Pacific Ocean with stunning panoramic views. Wonderful corner location is just a short stroll to downtown shops and dining. Live the quintessential beach life enjoying cool ocean breezes. The home features plenty of outdoor living on the balconies or beautifully landscaped front yard and patio - perfect for entertaining. True master bedroom with attached master bathroom, jacuzzi tub and a private balcony with ocean views. The kitchen has granite counters and gourmet stainless appliances including a double oven, warming drawer, and refrigerator with beautiful Brazilian cherry plank floors in the main living area. Entering the home there is a ground floor bedroom and bathroom as well as an additional 381 sq ft basement which can be used as an office or media room. Inside laundry on ground floor. This beautiful beach home also boasts an attached 2-car garage and is close to award-winning schools.