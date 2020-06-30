All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 233 30th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
233 30th Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

233 30th Street

233 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

233 30th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stunning Manhattan Beach walkstreet home just steps from the Pacific Ocean with stunning panoramic views. Wonderful corner location is just a short stroll to downtown shops and dining. Live the quintessential beach life enjoying cool ocean breezes. The home features plenty of outdoor living on the balconies or beautifully landscaped front yard and patio - perfect for entertaining. True master bedroom with attached master bathroom, jacuzzi tub and a private balcony with ocean views. The kitchen has granite counters and gourmet stainless appliances including a double oven, warming drawer, and refrigerator with beautiful Brazilian cherry plank floors in the main living area. Entering the home there is a ground floor bedroom and bathroom as well as an additional 381 sq ft basement which can be used as an office or media room. Inside laundry on ground floor. This beautiful beach home also boasts an attached 2-car garage and is close to award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 30th Street have any available units?
233 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 233 30th Street have?
Some of 233 30th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 233 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 233 30th Street offers parking.
Does 233 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 30th Street have a pool?
No, 233 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 233 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles